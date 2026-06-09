Trump Repeats Claim Iran Deal Near “Final Throes”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that rated that negotiators are in the “final throes” of securing a deal amid the ongoing war with Iran, despite ongoing US-"Israeli" actions that threaten the fragile ceasefire.

The "Israeli" enemy greatly escalated its war on Lebanon, recently targeting the Southern Suburb of Beirut despite Iranian warnings. Tehran responded by launching missiles and drones at military targets in occupied territories before "Israel" launched an aggression against several areas in Iran.

Speaking to reporters after attending an NBA Finals game, Trump alleged Iran and "Israel" had agreed to halt recent exchanges through his mediation.

“They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed through me to stop, and we’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal,” he said.

Asked whether a deal would take days or weeks, Trump said it could be concluded within “two or three days.”

The “Israeli” occupation has repeatedly undermined a regional ceasefire that includes Lebanon, continuing airstrikes and threats despite a truce announced in mid-April.

Iran responded by pausing talks with the US and warning of retaliation, while Trump allegdly pressured Netanyahu to halt planned attacks on Iran, urging both sides to pause fighting during negotiations.

Trump asserted that Zionist Prime Minister Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept any US-Iran deal, claiming in a Financial Times interview that Washington, not "Israel", is in control of the negotiations: “I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”