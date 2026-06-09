Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah said Iran’s missile response against the Zionist entity, carried out in defense of the Lebanese people, reflects the Islamic Republic’s political, moral and practical commitment to Lebanon in the face of continued “Israeli” aggression and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Iran’s missile response against the Zionist entity in defense of our Lebanese people sends a clear message of moral, political, and field-level commitment from the Islamic Republic toward Lebanon. It came after the enemy, under the full protection of the US administration, persisted in its crimes against our country and once again targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs as part of its ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement, demonstrating its disregard for international commitments and understandings.

This Iranian response underscores that genuine regional stability can only be achieved through respect for agreements and by ensuring that the Zionist enemy, above all others, adheres to its obligations. That is the message Iran sought to deliver clearly and forcefully to all those involved in efforts to preserve stability across our region.

The response also coincided with the appreciated support provided by Ansar Allah in Yemen as part of a coordinated effort to deter the Zionist entity and make clear to the US administration that its backing of “Israeli” aggression against our country threatens the very agreements it seeks to promote. This comes particularly as the Islamic Republic continues to insist that any agreement involving Iran must include a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, especially in Lebanon, as a necessary step toward securing the enemy’s withdrawal from our land, the return of displaced residents, reconstruction, and the release of prisoners.

This Iranian support for our legitimate rights, despite its political and material costs, once again demonstrates that Iran stands by Lebanon, not the other way around. It does so on the basis of its principles, humanitarian values, and the deep historical relationship between the Lebanese and Iranian peoples. Iran has consistently sought what is best for our country, supporting its Resistance in the liberation of occupied land and contributing to the reconstruction of what Zionist aggression has destroyed.

We believe this principled position in support of Lebanon deserves appreciation from the Lebanese authorities rather than denial or deliberate offense in response to external pressures. Voices driven by such pressures will not diminish the credibility of Iran’s position or its rare commitment at a time when interests are too often placed above principles.

The baseless accusations directed by some within the Lebanese authorities against Iran’s efforts to halt Zionist aggression against Lebanon are entirely rejected. Likewise, the joint statement issued alongside the enemy and the US administration against Iran falls outside accepted diplomatic norms and represents a regrettable alignment that serves no one but the Zionist enemy.

We call on the Lebanese authorities to seize the opportunity before them and restore official relations with the Islamic Republic in a manner that serves the interests of both countries. We also urge them to make use of Iranian support in pursuit of our national goals, particularly in light of the emerging regional framework resulting from the Islamabad talks.

Through indirect negotiations with the enemy, supported by that regional framework, the strength provided by the Resistance, the steadfastness of our people, and internal national understandings, Lebanon can advance the demands of its people: the liberation of occupied land, the return of the displaced, reconstruction, and the protection of national sovereignty.

In Hezbollah, and on behalf of our people, the families of the martyrs, the steadfast residents, the displaced, and every honorable and free person in our homeland, we express our deep appreciation for this loyalty shown by Iran. We salute the courage and commitment demonstrated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the President, the government, parliament, the armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Iranian people for standing alongside our legitimate rights and our national cause.

These are rights we will continue to defend through our Resistance until they are secured, regardless of the sacrifices required, so that our people may remain on their land and live with dignity, freedom and honor.