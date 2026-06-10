’Israeli’ Injury Toll Reaches 9,125 Since War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Ministry of Health reported the number of casualities hospitalized since the outbreak of the war with Iran has climbed to 9,125, after 13 new injuries were recorded since its last update.

According to figures released late Tuesday, the cumulative casualty toll reflects the ongoing impact of the war that began on February 28, as military confrontations continue across multiple fronts.

The ministry stated that 1,226 injuries have been recorded on the northern front since the ceasefire with Iran took effect.

It also reported 808 injuries linked to developments on the northern front following the ceasefire with Lebanon, highlighting the continued security challenges facing the “Israeli” occupation despite truce arrangements.

"Israeli" authorities further acknowledged that 13 injuries were recorded from fire launched by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah on Tuesday.

The latest figures come as "Israeli" media outlets continue to raise concerns over the military situation along the border with Lebanon.

Days earlier, "Israeli" Channel 12 described conditions facing "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in southern Lebanon and along the northern front as “extremely worrying,” reporting mounting losses and characterizing the previous week as one of the bloodiest periods since the ceasefire began.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" broadcaster Kan reported that the military establishment is facing an operational dilemma due to the growing effectiveness of explosive-laden drones used by Hezbollah.

The broadcaster quoted military assessments warning that the IOF entered the confrontation without adequate preparation, placing additional pressure on forces operating on the northern front.