Congress Approves $70B for Trump Deportation Push

By Staff, Agencies

The US Congress has approved $70 billion in new funding for immigration enforcement, delivering a major boost to President Donald Trump's deportation agenda and significantly expanding federal enforcement efforts.

Under the legislation, passed largely along partisan lines, tens of billions of dollars will be directed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] and Customs and Border Protection [CBP], ensuring the administration's immigration policies remain funded through the remainder of Trump's term.

The measure now awaits Trump's signature, capping months of political confrontation between Republicans and Democrats over the future scope of deportations, border operations, and federal enforcement powers.

Throughout the debate, Republican lawmakers portrayed the bill as a necessary investment in border security and immigration enforcement, while critics warned it would further empower agencies already facing scrutiny over their tactics.

Meanwhile, Democrats opposed the funding package, warning it would expand immigration enforcement without sufficient oversight.

However, proposed restrictions on raids and enforcement practices were rejected by Republicans, who passed the bill through budget reconciliation despite criticism that it gives immigration authorities a "blank check."

At the heart of the package, roughly $69 billion is allocated to ICE and Border Patrol, reinforcing what Republicans describe as a historic expansion of immigration enforcement.

Notably, supporters say it secures agency funding through 2029 and protects it from future budget cuts.

The funding boost comes as the Trump administration faces pressure to increase deportations.

Looking ahead, officials say the additional resources will expand enforcement efforts, while immigration policy is expected to remain a major political flashpoint ahead of the November midterm elections.