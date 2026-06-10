Iran Retaliates, Strikes US Bases and Fifth Fleet

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced early Wednesday that it carried out strikes on 21 US-linked targets across the region, including the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, stressing that the operation was a retaliation for recent American attacks on Iran.

The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, serves as the naval arm of US Central Command and operates across the Gulf, the Sea of Oman, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Its area of responsibility includes key strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, making it a central component of US military presence in the region.

The targets also included a US F-35 fighter jet base in al-Azraq in Jordan, as well as a command and control center at the same facility. Iranian Fars news agency reported that the IRG used Kheibar Shekan missiles in strikes targeting F-35 hangars in Jordan.

The IRG added that it had destroyed four high-value targets using long-range solid-fuel missiles and said a US MQ-9 drone was shot down during aerial engagements over Jam in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.

The IRG warned that continued aggression would be met with “more severe and harsher responses,” signaling readiness to expand its military operations if attacks persist.

At the same time, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Iranian air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 drone over the city of Jam in Bushehr province in southern Iran.

The reported interception came amid ongoing overnight US strikes, adding another dimension to the rapidly expanding confrontation

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that Iranian Army and IRG forces carried out powerful attacks against several American bases across the region.

According to the headquarters, the operations were conducted in response to US bombings on southern Iran, which Washington justified by accusing Iran of downing an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

The headquarters warned that any future aggression on Iran would trigger broader and more intense attacks against pre-designated American targets throughout the region.

The US Central Command [CENTCOM] said it carried out strikes on Iran as a “proportionate response” to alleged Iranian actions, though the claim has not been independently verified. Iranian media reported explosions in southern cities including Sirik and Qeshm, with no confirmed cause.