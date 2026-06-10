Iran Foreign Ministry Issues Statement on US Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a formal statement condemning early Wednesday US strikes on southern Iran as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, confirming that Iranian armed forces carried out retaliatory strikes on US bases and assets in the region.

According to the statement, the United States carried out savage attacks against locations in southern Iran, using as a pretext the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night.

It added that the strikes violated Article 2[4] of the UN Charter and reflected what it called the “criminal and warmongering” nature of the US leadership.

In response to the US military aggression against Iran and the blatant violation of Iranian national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iran's Armed Forces exercised their inherent right to self-defence and struck US bases and assets in the region that served as the origin of the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry reminded all regional countries, in particular those on the southern shore of the Gulf, of their legal and moral responsibility to prevent the US military and Israel from using their territory, facilities, or logistics infrastructure to plan, organize, execute or support aggressive operations against Iran.

Iran said it will exercise its right to self-defence, including striking sources of attacks and related bases or logistics used against it. It also called on the UN Security Council and Secretary-General to ensure accountability and protect international peace and security.