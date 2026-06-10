Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran’s Araghchi Meets Saudi and Turkish Leaders

Iran’s Araghchi Meets Saudi and Turkish Leaders
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held late-night phone calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The discussions reviewed the latest regional developments following United States military aggression against southern Iran.

The calls, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, covered the rapidly evolving security situation following American aggression against Iranian territory.

In both conversations, Araghchi condemned the US military strikes as a violation of Iranian national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also underscored Iran's inherent right to self-defence and affirmed the legitimacy of the retaliatory response carried out by Iran's Armed Forces.

Iran turkey war on iran abbas araghchi SaudiArabia UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Araghchi Meets Saudi and Turkish Leaders

Iran’s Araghchi Meets Saudi and Turkish Leaders

6 hours ago
Iran Foreign Ministry Issues Statement on US Strikes

Iran Foreign Ministry Issues Statement on US Strikes

7 hours ago
Iran Retaliates, Strikes US Bases and Fifth Fleet

Iran Retaliates, Strikes US Bases and Fifth Fleet

9 hours ago
Iran’s Official Exposes US As Petty Crypto Bandit

Iran’s Official Exposes US As Petty Crypto Bandit

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 10-06-2026 Hour: 06:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot