Iran’s Araghchi Meets Saudi and Turkish Leaders

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held late-night phone calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The discussions reviewed the latest regional developments following United States military aggression against southern Iran.

The calls, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, covered the rapidly evolving security situation following American aggression against Iranian territory.

In both conversations, Araghchi condemned the US military strikes as a violation of Iranian national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also underscored Iran's inherent right to self-defence and affirmed the legitimacy of the retaliatory response carried out by Iran's Armed Forces.