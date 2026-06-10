’Haaretz’: Trump Urged to Restrain “Israel’s” Lebanon War to Secure Iran Deal

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" daily "Haaretz" reported that the key lesson for United States President Donald Trump after Iran’s Sunday retaliation against the "Israeli" occupation was that restraining "Israel" in Lebanon is essential to securing a deal with Iran.

Meanwhile, an article by "Israeli" analyst Nataniel Shlomovitz, published in "Haaretz", highlighted that the brief escalation led Trump to conclude that Iran is treating the Lebanese front as a matter of serious strategic weight rather than a peripheral negotiating variable.

According to "Haaretz", Trump, through his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, “still believes he can reach a deal with Iran,” in line with his broader conviction that he can also broker “peace” between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, the article noted that when Iran enters negotiations with an expansive set of demands, Trump tends to assume that all issues remain negotiable, reflecting a bargaining approach shaped by his background in New York real estate.

However, the so-called "24-hour war" reportedly left him with a more circumscribed conclusion: “Lebanon is not just another bargaining chip.”

As a result, Haaretz said, this assessment carries direct implications for US diplomatic strategy, suggesting that continued aggression on the Lebanese front would further complicate Washington’s efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced on Sunday the launch of "Operation Victory," a military operation targeting the strategic "Nevatim" and "Tel Nof" air bases.

In an official statement, the IRG said the operation was dedicated to the martyrs of the 12-Day War. It targeted key facilities at the two air bases in response to "Israeli" missile attacks on several radar sites located in three different areas across Iran.

In parallel, “Israeli” warplanes bombed a residential building in Beirut's Southern Suburb. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the attack martyred two civilians and injured 20 others, among them eight women and children.

Shortly after, the IRG announced that the “Ramat David” Airbase had been struck by ballistic missiles in response to Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon and civilian losses in Tyre, Nabatieh, and Beirut’s Southern Suburb.

Shortly after, the IRG announced that the "Israeli" "Ramat David" Airbase had been targeted by its ballistic missiles in response to extensive "Israeli" attacks in southern Lebanon, as well as the martyring and displacement of civilians in Tyre, Nabatieh, and other areas, including Beirut's Southern Suburb, which Iran had consistently warned against.