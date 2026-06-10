Iran Blasts IAEA Board Over “Anti-Iran” Draft

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, called the International Atomic Energy Agency’s [IAEA] draft resolution against Tehran a “dangerous attempt” to legitimize US and "Israeli" aggression.

In a post at his X account late on Tuesday, Gharibabadi said the move by the United States and three European Union countries at the IAEA, namely Britain, France, and Germany, is a “dangerous attempt” to whitewash accountability for aggressors and criminals.

Furthermore, he said it has been documented by the IAEA that the US and “Israel” attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities halted the agency’s verification activities and made its inspectors leave the country for security reasons.

Gharibabadi added that the US seeks to turn the consequences of its own illegal attacks into a case against the Islamic Republic.

As he put it, “This is an inversion of accountability. They strike safeguarded facilities, disrupt the verification procedures and jeopardize nuclear security, and then they exploit the Board of Governors to pressure Iran.”

Additionally, he advised the Board of Governors to refrain from imposing the costs of aggression on the targeted country.

He further stated that drafting resolutions will not strengthen IAEA safeguards, stressing instead the need for condemnation of attacks on safeguarded facilities, respect for member states’ rights, accountability for aggressors, and restoring the agency’s technical and impartial role.

Finally, the draft resolution calls on Tehran to provide information on its enriched uranium stockpile and grant UN nuclear inspectors access to its facilities, and is expected to be voted on this week.