Iran Missiles Overwhelm US Defenses, 70% Targets Hit

By Staff, Agencies

Preliminary data, satellite imagery assessments, and information from Iranian security services indicate the success of Iran’s large-scale military operation carried out at dawn Wednesday, Fars News Agency reported, citing a military source.

According to the source, Iran's Air and Missile Forces successfully struck 70% of the designated military targets with high precision, adding that long-range ballistic missiles and drones operated by Iran’s armed forces were able to penetrate air defense systems deployed at US military bases in the region.

In addition, Iranian missiles and drones also accurately hit their designated targets at the al-Azraq base in Jordan, the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the source stated.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced early Wednesday that it launched an attack targeting 21 US-linked sites across the region, including the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, stressing that the operation was in response to recent American aggression on Iran.

The targets also included a US F-35 fighter jet base in al-Azraq in Jordan, as well as a command and control center at the same facility. Iranian Fars news agency reported that the IRG used Kheibar Shekan missiles in strikes targeting F-35 hangars in Jordan.

Furthermore, the IRG added that it had destroyed four high-value targets using long-range solid-fuel missiles and said a US MQ-9 drone was shot down during aerial engagements over Jam in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.

In parallel, the IRG warned that continued hostile actions would be met with “more severe and harsher responses,” signaling readiness to expand its military operations if attacks persist.

At the same time, Iranian air defenses reportedly shot down an American MQ-9 drone over the city of Jam in Bushehr province in southern Iran.