Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya: Public Mobilization a Pillar of Iran’s Defense Strategy

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, praised the Iranian people during a ceremony marking 100 days since the public mobilization that followed the onset of US "Israeli" aggression against Iran.

In his address, Abdollahi praised Iranians for their strong support of the Islamic Revolution, the armed forces, and the country's leadership.

He added that popular participation in public arenas has become a key component of Iran’s strategic deterrence, sending a clear message to its adversaries.

This presence, Major General Abdollahi said, reflects a new message and a major awakening among the Iranian people, conveying to enemies that “the security, sovereignty, and dignity of this land do not depend solely on equipment and military strength.”

Abdollahi stressed that Iran’s security and sovereignty rest not only on military force but also on strong public support and the population’s attachment to the country’s leadership.

He also noted that the continuation of this conscious and responsible presence is a cornerstone in strengthening national sovereignty, enhancing deterrence capabilities, reinforcing social cohesion, and thwarting adversarial plots.

On the same occasion, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, called for continued popular demonstrations as long as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution recommends it.

In a message published online, Mousavi emphasized the need to maintain the linkage between the military sphere, the street, and diplomacy to exhaust “the enemy’s desperate efforts” and preserve Iran’s dignity and sovereignty, as well as that of free nations.

In the same context, the Ministry of Defense praised the turnout as “exceptional,” saying it reflects strong support for the armed forces on the front lines.