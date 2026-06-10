WFP Warns: War on Iran Deepens Global Hunger Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The World Food Programme [WFP] warned that the ongoing war on Iran is worsening food insecurity in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions, as soaring fuel prices, disrupted supply chains, and shrinking humanitarian funding leave millions at greater risk of hunger.

Speaking to CNN, WFP Acting Executive Director Carl Skau said the conflict's consequences are already being felt far beyond West Asia, with communities in Africa and Asia facing mounting pressure from escalating food and transportation costs.

According to Skau, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sharply increased fuel prices, significantly raising the cost of humanitarian operations while simultaneously driving up global food prices.

Additionally, the disruption has also affected fertilizer shipments from Gulf countries, threatening agricultural production in countries already struggling with food shortages.

As Skau put it, “In many places, we're already taking from the hungry to give to the starving,” describing the increasingly difficult decisions facing aid agencies.

Earlier this year, the WFP warned that tens of millions of additional people could face acute hunger if oil prices remain elevated. Those concerns are now beginning to materialize, according to the organization.

For instance, Skau pointed CNN to countries including Somalia, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, where higher transportation and commodity costs are placing additional strain on populations already facing economic hardship.

In poorer countries, food inflation often translates directly into reduced consumption, he explained.

As he noted, “When the price of food goes up 20-30%, well, they eat 20-30% less.”

The agency estimates that 45 million more people could face acute food insecurity if energy prices remain at current levels, underscoring the global reach of the conflict's economic consequences.

Moreover, even if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumes immediately, Skau warned that recovery would take time as supply chains and markets gradually stabilize.

Meanwhile, the WFP says a 40% drop in funding, including reduced US contributions, is worsening the humanitarian crisis and forcing aid agencies to prioritize only the most urgent cases.

At the same time, humanitarian needs are rising across conflict-hit regions, including Sudan, Afghanistan, and South Sudan, as funding shortages and higher operational costs force aid agencies to limit assistance despite growing demand.