By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, June 9, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

and after monitoring an armored force of the “Israeli” army attempting to advance from the town of Bayada toward the village of Byout Al-Sayyad under heavy fire cover, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with successive barrages of rockets from the night of Monday, June 8, 2026 until the early hours of Tuesday, June 9, 2026, forcing it to withdraw back toward Bayada. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 11:50 a.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the skies of Iqlim Al-Tuffah with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera vehicle on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a building at Al-Salaa’ Hill in the village of Qantara using an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle at Al-Salaa’ Hill in the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army site in the village of Maroun Al-Ras with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Iskandarouna area of the town of Bayada with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 1:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army command center in the city of Naqoura with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera vehicle in the village of Khiyam using an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m., the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf in southern Lebanon with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qaouzah in southern Lebanon with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at Al-Salaa’ Hill in the town of Qantara in southern Lebanon with a high-grade barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}