Explosions Heard Across Southern Iran, Air Defenses Activated

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian air defense systems were activated in several regions early Wednesday following reports of explosions in southern Iran and neighboring Iraq.

According to reports, air defense systems were activated west of Tehran, while explosions were heard in the city of Sirik and near Minab in Hormozgan province.

Iranian state television later reported that air defenses were also activated in Asaluyeh, in southern Iran, adding that five hostile projectiles targeted a location in the city of Minab.

Several explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, including areas near the city’s airport and an Air Force base, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, marking a further escalation in a series of incidents across Hormozgan Province.

The report came shortly after Iranian authorities announced the activation of air defense systems in western Tehran and multiple southern regions, including Asaluyeh and other strategic energy sites, amid rising regional military tensions.

Earlier updates from local outlets had already indicated that explosions were heard in Sirik and Minab in Hormozgan Province, while additional reports pointed to activity in Qeshm, Hengam Island, and other coastal areas along the Strait of Hormuz.

Tasnim News Agency previously denied claims of explosions on Qeshm and other islands, stating that some of the reported sounds were linked to broader clashes in the Gulf rather than direct strikes on the islands themselves.