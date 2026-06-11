Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Hezbollah Denies CNN Interview Was Conducted with One of Its Fighters

Hezbollah Denies CNN Interview Was Conducted with One of Its Fighters
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations rejected claims made in a CNN report that featured an individual presented as a Hezbollah fighter, stressing that the person has no affiliation with the party and that no such interview was arranged or authorized.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

In response to the report aired by CNN, in which the network claimed to have interviewed an individual it identified as a Hezbollah fighter, we categorically affirm that the person in question is not affiliated with Hezbollah in any capacity. We also confirm that we neither coordinated, facilitated, nor arranged any interview of this kind with any media outlet.

In the interest of maintaining professional standards and established media practices, we call on all local, Arab and international media organizations to exercise responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

We further reiterate that Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit is the sole body authorized to coordinate communications, interviews and media engagements with various news organizations. We remain fully prepared to cooperate with media institutions in a manner that supports professional, accurate and responsible journalism.

Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations cnn Hezbollah UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Denies CNN Interview Was Conducted with One of Its Fighters

Hezbollah Denies CNN Interview Was Conducted with One of Its Fighters

10 hours ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 9, 2026

one day ago
Hezbollah: Iranian Missile Response Reaffirms Tehran’s Commitment to Lebanon, Regional Stability

Hezbollah: Iranian Missile Response Reaffirms Tehran’s Commitment to Lebanon, Regional Stability

2 days ago
Lebanese Parliament Speaker: Full ’Israeli’ Withdrawal A Must

Lebanese Parliament Speaker: Full ’Israeli’ Withdrawal A Must

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 11-06-2026 Hour: 08:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot