- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Denies CNN Interview Was Conducted with One of Its Fighters
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah Media Relations rejected claims made in a CNN report that featured an individual presented as a Hezbollah fighter, stressing that the person has no affiliation with the party and that no such interview was arranged or authorized.
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:
In response to the report aired by CNN, in which the network claimed to have interviewed an individual it identified as a Hezbollah fighter, we categorically affirm that the person in question is not affiliated with Hezbollah in any capacity. We also confirm that we neither coordinated, facilitated, nor arranged any interview of this kind with any media outlet.
In the interest of maintaining professional standards and established media practices, we call on all local, Arab and international media organizations to exercise responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.
We further reiterate that Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit is the sole body authorized to coordinate communications, interviews and media engagements with various news organizations. We remain fully prepared to cooperate with media institutions in a manner that supports professional, accurate and responsible journalism.
Comments
- Related News