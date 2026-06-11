Lockheed Martin: No Confirmation on Patriot Deliveries

By Staff, Agencies

Brian Dunn, vice president at Lockheed Martin, said the company is unable to provide US allies — including countries in Europe, the Gulf, and Japan — with delivery timelines for Patriot air defense interceptor missiles.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Dunn said Lockheed Martin has no authority over how Patriot missiles are allocated among partner nations, despite growing demand for the systems.

"We do not control what the allocation of those missiles is going to be. We can’t tell anybody where you’re going to be on that [priority list] … Obviously, there’s a lot of rhetoric coming right now from the Department of War… about how they’re going to reorder, reorganize, who’s going to get missiles first. We don’t control any of that," Dunn said.

Dunn's remarks underscored mounting uncertainty among countries operating Patriot air defense systems, including Germany, Japan, Poland, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, as Washington reviews missile distribution priorities.

He told journalists that Lockheed Martin is working to increase production of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement [PAC-3 MSE] interceptor missile.

However, he also delivered a "sobering message" to allies awaiting deliveries, the Financial Times stated.

In April, the US Department of War awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth $4.76 billion for the production of PAC-3 MSE missiles.

The contract is intended to boost production capacity as demand for Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles continues to grow among US allies and partners.

Earlier in May, the Pentagon warned that several US allies will face delays in receiving advanced weapons systems, as Washington reassesses its inventory following heavy usage during the war on Iran, the Financial Times reported.

Officials from the UK, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia have been told that key missile deliveries may be delayed, with similar setbacks expected for US allies in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, according to sources.

Among the systems impacted are munitions for HIMARS launchers and NASAMS air defense platforms, along with other high-demand missiles, as US stockpile pressure grows following sustained operations linked to the Iran conflict, prompting Washington to prioritize its own reserves over allied deliveries.

According to another report by The New York Times, the Pentagon has already begun redirecting munitions originally allocated to allies to meet its own operational requirements, further contributing to delivery delays.

Defense companies have outlined plans to increase production, including major expansions in Patriot and THAAD interceptor output, but have signaled that scaling up depends on confirmed funding and long-term procurement commitments.