By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, June 10, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon with a rocket barrage. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with precision-guided missiles. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., the newly established headquarters of the “Israeli” enemy army’s 401st Armored Brigade Command in the village of Debel in southern Lebanon with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., 6:20 a.m., 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon with successive barrages of rockets and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:55 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara with a precision-guided missile. and after monitoring an “Israeli” military transport vehicle loaded with property looted by “Israeli” troops from civilians’ homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 10:00 a.m., on the Al-Salaa’ Hill in the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone. The vehicle was seen burning for a full hour after being struck. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a tent occupied by “Israeli” troops near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle at Al-Sallaa Hill in the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a command headquarters used by “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}