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Judiciary Chief: ’Unshakeable Iranians’ Fear No ’Corrupt’ Trump

Judiciary Chief: ’Unshakeable Iranians’ Fear No ’Corrupt’ Trump
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said the resilient Iranian people remain determined to defend their country and are unfazed by the US president’s threats.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Ejei said the Iranian people stand "unshakeable and steadfast like mountains" and have committedly pledged to defend the very essence of the Islamic Republic.

"Our people have no fear of the threats from [US President Donald] Trump or others like this corrupt ilk,” he added.

He further emphasized that the Iranian nation sees the true meaning of dignity and salvation in self-sacrifice for their religion and homeland.

In addition, he said the United States and its "wicked" president must understand that “strategic equations and security arrangements in the West Asia region will never return to status quo ante.”

Moreover, the Judiciary chief asserted, “The Islamic Iran will, with God's help, put the final nail into the US coffin in the West Asia region.”

He also noted that the aggressor US carried out attacks on several targets inside Iran on Wednesday night and received a quick response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

Ejei criticized American leaders, particularly their “vile and wretched” president, saying their core problem is that they still have not realized the meaning of Iranian honor.

“Everyone must know that for a Muslim Iranian, defending the homeland is not merely protecting its soil, but rather safeguarding honor, identity, and a great civilizational heritage,” he pointed out.

Furthermore, he said the Iranian nation’s street gatherings, which have been ongoing for more than 100 nights, are proof of the “firm resolve of our people and Armed Forces to deliver a crushing and annihilating response to any enemy’s aggression.”

He added that 47 years have passed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which was established on the will of the people and sustained through national unity, emphasizing that despite political, economic, and international ups and downs, its path has continued to move forward.

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Last Update: 11-06-2026 Hour: 08:45 Beirut Timing

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