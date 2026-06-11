Poll: Most Americans Doubt Justice In Epstein Case

By Staff, Agencies

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that few Americans believe the US President Donald Trump administration has helped deliver justice in cases linked to Jeffrey Epstein, underscoring continued public skepticism over accountability in one of the United States’ most closely watched criminal investigations.

The six-day survey, which closed on Monday, found that only 10% of respondents said the Trump administration had helped efforts to hold individuals linked to Epstein accountable. Just 21% of Republicans expressed confidence in the administration’s handling of the matter.

The Epstein case continues to raise questions about accountability for wealthy and influential individuals. According to the poll, 84% of Americans, including majorities across Republicans, Democrats, and independents, believe the case illustrates that powerful people are rarely held accountable in the United States.

Overall, only one in five respondents said that clients connected to Epstein have been held accountable.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that roughly three-quarters of Americans believe the federal government is still withholding important information about Epstein’s clients.

The recent survey shows widespread concern that powerful Americans often avoid accountability, with 69% saying the Epstein files highlight systemic inequality.

Former President Bill and Hillary Clinton, both under investigation, pled not guilty, while Democrats called on Trump to testify about his Epstein ties.

A review of FBI memos from 2019, reported by The Guardian, describes unverified claims linking Trump to sexual abuse allegations involving Jeffrey Epstein and a minor.

The memos were not included in a later Justice Department file release, prompting questions over transparency and a congressional review, according to reports confirmed by NPR. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The Epstein files reveal powerful figures, including Howard Lutnick, Larry Summers, Bill Gates, and Tom Barrack, with most facing little or no consequences. Reports also highlight financial ties between Jeffrey Epstein and US investment official Ben Black and his father, Leon Black.