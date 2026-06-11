Massie Shatters the ’Israeli’ Taboo by Reviving the USS Liberty Attack

By Mohamad Hammoud

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie recently delivered a passionate floor speech that broke decades of official silence by calling for a new congressional investigation into the “Israeli” attack on the USS Liberty.

Marking the 59th anniversary of the tragedy that left 34 American servicemen dead, the Kentucky representative- fresh off a contentious primary defeat- chose to use his final months in Congress to directly challenge the long-held narrative that the 1967 incident was simply a tragic mistake. According to The “Jerusalem Post”, Massie’s bold move included inviting aging survivors of the attack to the House gallery- a symbolic act that cast a spotlight on the enduring lack of accountability for “Israeli” actions within the halls of Congress.

During his floor address, Massie noted that high-ranking historical figures, including former CIA Director Richard Helms, openly believed the 1967 assault was an intentional act designed to blind US surveillance. The congressman explicitly argued that “Israel” launched the assault as a deliberate false flag operation intended to accuse Egypt and drag the United States directly into the regional war. In doing so, Massie exposed a deeper dynamic in Washington: where lawmakers only find the courage to speak truth once they are freed from the financial and political pressures that keep sensitive topics, especially those involving “Israel,” off-limits for most of their careers.

Massie’s defiance came at a steep political price, shining a light on the powerful strategies used by foreign lobbies to shield “Israel” from congressional inquiry. As reported by The "Jerusalem Post", pro-“Israel” groups targeted Massie aggressively, painting any challenge to the state's military record as extremist or conspiratorial. This orchestrated effort reveals how deeply intelligence ties and elite interests shape what can and cannot be said in American politics. The fact that these explosive conclusions were kept from the public and never subjected to a genuine, unclassified congressional investigation for nearly sixty years speaks to a persistent pattern: American service members’ lives are often sacrificed to maintain the privileged status of “Israel.”

Technical Audacity and Diplomatic Intercepts

The timing of Massie’s renewed call for investigation is no coincidence. It comes as tensions over counterintelligence issues between Washington and its closest Middle Eastern ally reach new highs. The New York Times recently revealed that the Defense Intelligence Agency upgraded the threat level posed by “Israel” from "high" to "critical" after uncovering extensive surveillance targeting American officials. According to these assessments, “Israeli” intelligence agencies intercepted sensitive communications of senior US negotiators, including Steve Witkoff and Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, while they were engaged in regional peace talks.

Investigators even found spy software planted on the mobile phones of American defense personnel in the region- a clear sign that these espionage activities have pushed far beyond accepted diplomatic norms. This kind of technical audacity exposes the uneasy foundation of the US-“Israel” relationship, which seems built more on mistrust and manipulation than on genuine partnership.

This surveillance crisis is just the latest chapter in a long history of aggressive intelligence gathering against US personnel and institutions. NBC News reported that the Pentagon’s "critical" threat upgrade reflects growing fears that “Israeli” operatives are actively seeking to infiltrate internal White House discussions around Middle East policy. While administration officials downplay the situation to keep up diplomatic appearances, classified intelligence paints a different picture—a systemic penetration within the highest levels of American security. The sophisticated nature of these operations underscores an uncomfortable truth: the US government is quick to punish adversarial spying, yet routinely turns a blind eye when “Israel” is the culprit. This double standard has fostered a culture of permissiveness, allowing “Israeli” espionage to thrive even as the US continues to send billions in military aid.

Financial Hegemony and the Espionage Shield

At the heart of this enduring double standard is the enormous institutional weight carried by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Al-Monitor reported that pro- “Israel” political action committees poured over $9 million into defeating Massie in his primary, explicitly punishing him for refusing to fall in line on foreign aid. This network of financial firepower helps explain why evidence of “Israeli” intelligence operations targeting American officials yields only quiet security classification adjustments rather than the severe sanctions or diplomatic expulsions applied to hostile nations. For decades, “Israeli” operatives have been caught spying inside the United States multiple times with near impunity, shielded by a domestic political machine that quashes any serious attempt at accountability. In the end, this systemic leniency reveals just how thoroughly “Israeli” lobbying power can compromise US national security- turning even blatant security breaches into business as usual in Washington.