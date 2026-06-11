’Israel’ Funds 61 New West Bank Settlement Sites

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" cabinet is expected to approve funding for dozens of new settlement projects in the occupied West Bank, a move that would further expand settlement activity across Palestinian territory, according to The Times of "Israel".

According to reports, the plan would fund 61 settlement sites, including housing, public facilities, and future infrastructure projects backed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In effect, the initiative would allow settlement activity to move forward before all planning and approval procedures have been completed, potentially speeding up the expansion of "Israeli" settlements throughout the occupied West Bank.

Similarly, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said the proposal would enable temporary settlement outposts to be established before planning approvals are completed, paving the way for future permanent settlements.

More broadly, the proposal is part of a broader "Israeli" push to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, following recent approvals for thousands of new housing units.

In practice, it allows the occupation entity to fund and develop outposts before full planning approval, effectively accelerating settlement expansion by creating infrastructure that can later be turned into permanent communities.

The proposal comes amid rising international criticism, with Western countries imposing sanctions on those linked to settlements and settler violence.

Notably, Amnesty International has accused "Israel" of using settlement expansion and forced displacement to pursue de facto annexation of Palestinian land.

If approved, the plan would significantly institutionalize and expand Zionist entity-backed settlements, further entrenching "Israeli" control over West Bank territory claimed by Palestinians.