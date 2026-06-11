Iran MoFA: Ceasefire ’Meaningless’ After US Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry slammed the United States' aggression against its territory and sovereignty, warning that Washington bears full responsibility for the consequences of its escalation and continued undermining of the ceasefire.

“The US administration bears the responsibility for the extremely grave consequences resulting from this escalation of the war,” the Ministry said, adding that the attacks represented a further deterioration of regional security.

According to the statement, the continued use of the territories, capabilities, and resources of some regional countries by the US military to prepare and carry out operations against Iran placed those states “in the camp of the aggressors.”

Tehran called on countries across the region to prevent the use of their territories and facilities for acts of aggression against Iran, stressing that such actions carried legal and moral consequences.

Iran also reaffirmed its determination to counter the source and origin of hostile attacks, saying it would act within the framework of its “legitimate right to self-defense.”

The Ministry further called on United Nations member states to oppose violations of the principles and objectives of the UN Charter by the US and the "Israeli" occupation entity.

“Silence and inaction in the face of violations of the law and the bullying practiced by the US and the Zionist entity will push the world further toward chaos and insecurity,” the statement said.

Iran also urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, while calling on the UN Secretary-General to clearly address the ongoing violations.

The Ministry warned that issuing general or ambiguous statements in response to clear acts of aggression would not represent responsible action and could encourage further breaches of international law.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Kaja Kallas, where they discussed the latest developments.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi condemned the latest US aggression on Iran "in the strongest terms" and asserted that the aggression represented a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Additionally, he declared that the aggression renders the ceasefire "null", with Washington bearing full responsibility for its consequences.

Furthermore, Araghchi criticized the silence of UN state members in face of the United States' actions, warning that international laxity will further destabilize security, both regionally and internationally.

Earlier, Iran activated air defenses across several regions after reported explosions in the south and neighboring Iraq, then closed the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels. The IRG later launched retaliatory missile strikes on US military positions in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, calling it a “punitive response” and claiming hits on multiple bases and targets.