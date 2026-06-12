Trump: We Reached A Great Deal with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that Washington had reached a “great deal” with Iran, saying that “people will start coming home very soon” and that the United States had achieved “everything we wanted.”

Speaking during a telephone rally for Representative Barry Moore, Trump said, “Today we settled up with Iran,” repeating earlier comments that a major settlement had been reached.

Iran has not confirmed that any final agreement has been reached with Washington, with Iranian officials stating that negotiations remain ongoing and that no definitive decision has been made regarding a deal.

The conflicting statements come as Trump has said that the United States and Iran were close to an agreement, despite previous claims failing to produce a finalized settlement.

Meanwhile, the Qatari government said Trump held a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, NBC news reported.

According to the Qatari statement, Trump said that understandings reached with Iran had received approval from all concerned parties, with Qatar and other countries participating in supporting the process.

The statement added that efforts were continuing to finalize remaining procedures before announcing arrangements for signing a possible agreement.

The Qatari emir welcomed efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means and thanked Trump for supporting de-escalation efforts.

Earlier Thursday, Trump had threatened to strike Iran “very hard” with additional attacks before later saying he canceled escalation plans due to what he described as progress in talks.

US officials said American forces were reportedly around three hours away from launching missile strikes on Iran before Trump announced that plans had been canceled.

The officials said the planned strikes were similar to previous US bombings and that military planners had been preparing options for potential attacks, including scenarios involving Iranian oil infrastructure.

They added that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine met with Trump at the White House to discuss Iran options before Trump announced the cancellation of the planned strikes.