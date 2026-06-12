IRG: Iran Stronger than Ever, Fingers on Trigger To Respond to Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran now stands in a more powerful, more prepared, and more deterrent position than ever before, maintaining complete intelligence dominance over enemy movements and remaining with fingers on the trigger, fully ready to deliver a decisive, immediate, painful, and regret-inducing response to any threat, aggression, or miscalculation by the enemy.

The IRG made the remarks in a powerful statement on Thursday on the anniversary of Operation Truthful Pledge III and the Second Imposed War, which the US and “Israel” launched on February 28.

Marking June 13, the IRG emphasized that Iran, drawing on the valuable lessons of the Sacred Defense of the 1980s and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, maintains full intelligence dominance over enemy movements.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, drawing on the valuable experiences of the Sacred Defense and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, stands in a stronger, more prepared, and more deterrent position than ever before… With full awareness of the enemy front’s movements, we remain with fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive, immediate, painful, and regret-inducing response to any threat, aggression, encroachment, or potential miscalculation by the enemy,” the IRG statement read.

The statement came amid Iran’s recent successful retaliatory operations against US aggression. In the past 24 hours, the IRG and the Iranian military carried out coordinated strikes on 18 US military targets across the region, including airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Iranian Army also targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with explosive-laden drones, striking communication antennas and radar systems.

Separately, the IRG launched 12 ballistic missiles at the US-operated al-Azraq air base in Jordan, hitting facilities housing F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets as well as key command centers, inflicting significant damage in direct response to US missile attacks on Iranian territory that violated the ceasefire.

Iranian forces have also closed the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels due to regional insecurity caused by US aggression, with the IRG Aerospace Force commander warning that any attempt to threaten the strategic waterway would turn the region into “hell” for the aggressors.

The IRG statement described the American-Zionist enemy’s calculations during the imposed wars as gravely mistaken.

It further highlighted the Leader’s wise and swift measures to ensure command continuity, followed by the crushing success of Truthful Pledge III, which exposed the vulnerability of the Zionist entity and its US backers and shifted the regional balance of power decisively in Iran’s favor.