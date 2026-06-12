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Iran’s Early Strikes on Key US Military Bases

Iran’s Early Strikes on Key US Military Bases
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Iran's strikes on key US military installations sent a clear message: American bases across the region are not beyond reach. The attacks underscored Tehran's ability to respond forcefully despite years of pressure and military threats.

By striking several American bases across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, Iran projected an image of resilience and deterrence. Critics argued that the attacks exposed vulnerabilities in the US military posture and challenged Washington's claims of regional dominance.

 

Iran’s Early Strikes on Key US Military Bases

Iran gulf countries war on iran USMilitary UnitedStates USBases

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