Tehran: No Final Decision Reached on Agreement with US

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said no final decision has been made regarding a potential agreement with the United States, stressing that reports suggesting a deal has been concluded remain speculative and that no matter has been definitively settled.

Speaking on the status of the ongoing discussions, Baghaei said Iran has not yet reached a final position or decisive conclusion on the proposed agreement.

He further noted that while, the main obstacle remains what he described as contradictory statements and shifting positions from the US side.

Baghaei explained that Iran's decision-making mechanism is clear and requires the relevant authorities to reach a final conclusion on every detail of the proposed understanding before any agreement can be adopted.

He added that Qatar and Pakistan have been playing an active mediation role throughout the process, noting that much of the text had already reached an advanced drafting stage. However, he said the United States continued to alter its positions during the negotiations.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that Tehran has shown no flexibility regarding its red lines and non-negotiable principles. According to Baghaei, US officials attempted to introduce additional issues during recent talks, but Iran demonstrated that it would not yield to pressure or compromise on core positions.

Baghaei also said that Washington is attempting to create the impression that Iran had been affected by threats and pressure, rejecting such portrayals.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington had reached a "great settlement" with Iran and suggested that an agreement could be signed in Europe in the coming days once the necessary documents were finalized.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he had canceled planned military strikes against Iran, claiming that discussions with the Islamic Republic had reached the highest levels of Iran's leadership and received approval. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had ordered the cancellation of attacks that were scheduled for later that evening, arguing that negotiations had made significant progress.

Trump said the location and timing of the agreement's signing would be announced soon, though he did not provide details regarding the substance of the proposed deal. Despite canceling the planned strikes, he stated that the US naval blockade would remain fully in effect until the agreement is finalized.