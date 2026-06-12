Canada Proposes Social Media Ban for Children under 16

By Staff, Agencies

The Canadian government has proposed a bill that would ban social media for children under the age of 16, with potential exemptions for platforms that demonstrate “sufficient safeguards.”

Ottawa unveiled the proposed legislation, dubbed the Safe Social Media Act, in a press release on Wednesday.

If passed, social media platforms would be required to implement age verification and reduce children’s exposure to harmful content, including child sexual exploitation, non-consensual intimate imagery, self-harm promotion, bullying, hate, violence, and terrorist or extremist material.

The bill would also regulate AI chatbots, requiring them to “mitigate the risk” of harmful outputs, and require better reporting from platforms in crisis situations, such as when users communicate intent to harm themselves or others.

A new digital safety regulator would be established to oversee and enforce the rules.

“We have seen the very serious consequences that online harms can have. As technologies evolve, we must ensure our laws keep pace, because parents cannot face these challenges alone,” Canadian Culture Minister Marc Miller said in the government press release.

The bill comes amid growing international efforts to regulate children’s online activity.

Late last year, Australia became the first nation to ban children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Brazil and Indonesia introduced their own restrictions in May.

France has advanced legislation to bar children under 15 from social media, though the measure has yet to complete the legislative process. Other countries, including the UK, Austria and Denmark, are also developing similar restrictions.

Social media giants such as Meta Platforms, TikTok, and YouTube have come under growing scrutiny in recent months, including in a landmark product liability trial in Los Angeles over allegations that they deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive for children.

Court filings have also alleged that Meta’s Facebook failed to adequately police accounts involved in the sexual exploitation and trafficking of minors, with some illicit content reportedly remaining online until after 16 violations had been recorded.