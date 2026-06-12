Qalibaf To US: You’ll See A Different Iran if Aggression Continues

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned the United States against launching a new round of aggression or targeting energy infrastructure, saying Iran’s retaliatory operations have already left US President Donald Trump bewildered.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Qalibaf warned that further escalation could destabilize energy markets, damage critical infrastructure, and trigger long-term regional crises.

“Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets, and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years,” the parliament speaker wrote. “You will see a different Iran,” he added.

Qalibaf had earlier warned that any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic would be met with an immediate and decisive response.

“The imposed wars, the first, second and third, have shown the world that the path of victory and triumph passes through steadfastness and martyrdom,” he said on Wednesday.

His latest remarks came after Trump ordered a fresh round of aggression against Iran overnight, as a clear violation of the ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

Trump told Fox News that US forces had launched 49 Tomahawk missiles during the latest attacks on Iran.

In response, Iran’s armed forces launched dozens of missiles and drones at US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Economists say disruptions to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, along with physical damage caused by US aggression against Iran, have dealt severe blows to both the oil and non-oil sectors of Gulf countries.

They have also warned that oil prices could rise to between $150 and $200 per barrel if US-“Israeli” attacks on Iran continue.

The ongoing imposed war, which began on February 28, 2026, has seen 100 waves of Iranian retaliatory strikes under Truthful Pledge IV.

A fragile Pakistan-brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, although tensions remain high.