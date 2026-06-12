By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, June 11, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Rajman area on the outskirts of the village of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 12:50 a.m., for the second time, a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Rajman area on the outskirts of the village of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon with a rocket barrage. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 10:45 a.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the skies of the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., the newly established Nimer Al-Jamal Site with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle and a Merkava tank at Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon with two Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army Merkava tank on the Saf Al-Hawa road in the village of Bint Jbeil with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:50 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” army artillery site in the village of Odaisseh and an ammunition resupply vehicle near the site with two Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., a group of enemy soldiers as they attempted to flee from a Yagi military vehicle near the newly established “Israeli” army artillery site in the village of Odaisseh with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 4:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Heron 1 drone over the Nahle area in the Beqaa Valley with a precision-guided missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., the Jal Al-Hammar position south of the village of Odaisseh with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 11:50 a.m., an “Israeli” army Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the Khardali area in southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the city of Naqoura with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qaouzah with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rocket. and as an enemy force was moving from the Rajman area on the outskirts of the village of Tayr Harfa toward Wadi Hassan, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 1:00 a.m., several explosive devices against the advancing force, inflicting confirmed casualties among its personnel and destroying a number of accompanying vehicles. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army command center and technical equipment in the village of Rshaf with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army military bulldozer in the vicinity of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m., “Israeli” military vehicles that were attempting to recover the destroyed vehicle on the Saf Al-Hawa road in the village of Bint Jbeil with barrages of rockets and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Merkava tank in the Rajman area on the outskirts of the village of Tayr Harfa with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Rajman area on the outskirts of the village of Tayr Harfa for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Rajman area on the outskirts of the village of Tayr Harfa for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara with two precision-guided missiles, achieving confirmed hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}