US Strike on Iran’s Water Supply Sparks War Crime Questions

By Staff, Agencies

Questions over potential war crimes are growing after the United States airstrikes destroyed key water facilities in southern Iran, disrupting drinking water supplies for thousands of residents and drawing concern from international legal experts.

In particular, the attack struck water storage facilities in Bamani, a district near the Strait of Hormuz, damaging infrastructure relied upon by an estimated 20,000 people at a time when Iran is already grappling with severe drought and water shortages.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have condemned the attack as a deliberate strike on civilian infrastructure, arguing that Washington is increasingly resorting to collective punishment tactics against the Iranian population as it seeks to force Tehran into accepting US demands.

According to reports, Iranian media said the strike was carried out by US forces. While US Central Command [CENTCOM] has not confirmed responsibility, it acknowledged awareness of the incident.

"We are aware of reports and are looking into it," CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said.

At the same time, Legal experts told The Guardian that the key question is whether the targeted facilities had a military function. Former US State Department legal adviser Brian Finucane noted that international law clearly distinguishes military objectives from civilian infrastructure, warning that deliberately attacking the latter could constitute a war crime.

The strike followed US attacks on Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz, but no public evidence has shown the water facilities had any military use.

In addition, Finucane said that determining whether a target is a lawful military objective is essential, warning that attacking civilian infrastructure could constitute a war crime.

As conditions worsen, the destruction of water infrastructure has raised alarm over worsening humanitarian conditions, as Iran already faces severe drought, shrinking reserves, and extreme heat.

Consequently, Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group warned that further disruptions could be catastrophic, while Senator Tim Kaine said damage to civilian water access during peak summer heat would have serious consequences and is “not a minor matter,” whether intentional or not.

Finally, Iranian media reported extensive damage at the site, with debris analyzed by former US Army ordnance expert Trevor Ball appearing consistent with components of a GBU-39 precision-guided bomb.

He said the scale of destruction raised questions about the intended target. Analysts also described the incident as the first publicly reported strike on Iranian water infrastructure since the war began, with former officials calling it a troubling departure from past US targeting practices.