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The Silent Exodus: A Strategic threat to “Israel”
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic documents the increasing emigration of settlers from “Israel,” highlighting a trend that extends beyond population movement to include the departure of highly educated and economically active segments of society.
Driven by political polarization, security concerns, regional conflicts, and uncertainty about the future, emigration has risen steadily in recent years. The departure of young professionals, academics, and skilled workers has fueled concerns about brain drain, weakening human capital and posing long-term economic, social, and strategic challenges.
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