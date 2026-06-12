Iran Holds Firm on Red Lines as US Deal Talks Stall

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran has reiterated its commitment to its core red lines while reviewing a proposed understanding with Washington, rejecting claims that a final deal has been reached amid ongoing US policy shifts and recent military pressure.

In response, an informed source said the text of the understanding has not been approved, despite United States President Donald Trump’s claims of an imminent agreement.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that major sections of a potential understanding are close to completion, while rejecting speculation about a finalized deal.

At the same time, he stated that contradictory US positions have repeatedly disrupted progress, noting that the text has been nearly finalized in its major parts.

According to reports, Washington recently sought to amend a 14-point Iranian proposal, but failed to secure concessions under military and diplomatic pressure.

However, Iran rejected the revised changes after US efforts to shift its position through threats and mediation channels.

In parallel, officials stressed that any proposed text still requires final institutional approval in Iran, warning against speculation.

Subsequently, the diplomatic process was disrupted after Trump reversed course, canceling planned strikes following his earlier threats of major military action.

On social media, Trump claimed the strikes were canceled after talks reached Iran’s leadership, though he said a US naval blockade would remain in place.

In parallel, Iranian officials dismissed any suggestion of surrender, insisting that Tehran will define the terms of any resolution.

Similarly, advisor to the Islamic Revolution Leader, Mohammad Mokhber said the conflict would continue unless Washington respects Iran’s interests, adding that Tehran would not back down under pressure.

Likewise, Baghaei reaffirmed that Iran will not submit to external demands, stressing that its red lines remain non-negotiable.

As tensions escalated, diplomatic efforts remained strained amid repeated US strikes and alleged ceasefire violations, including attacks on water infrastructure in southern Iran that disrupted supplies for over 20,000 people.

Earlier, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on US sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, further intensifying global energy disruptions amid shifting oil market dynamics.