’Israeli’ Opposition Rift Widens as Eisenkot Gains Ground

By Staff, Agencies

A new public opinion poll shows Gadi Eisenkot’s party gaining significant ground, securing 20 seats for the first time and overtaking the Bennett–Lapid list, as political blocs continue to shift ahead of the next "Israeli" occupation entity election.

The survey, published by "'Israel' Hayom" and conducted by researcher Dudi Hassid, points to a notable shift in the balance of power within the opposition camp. Eisenkot’s party emerged with 20 seats, positioning it as the largest force within the center-left bloc according to the poll’s findings.

By contrast, the Bennett–Lapid alliance dropped to 19 seats, a decline of three compared with the previous survey. The results suggest these losses have been absorbed directly by Eisenkot’s party, which has been steadily consolidating its political standing in recent weeks.

The findings reflect broader shifts in voter alignment within the "Israeli" opposition, amid accelerating political maneuvering, divisions, and ongoing discussions over potential alliances and party configurations ahead of the upcoming electoral contest.

Earlier this month, "Israeli" lawmakers advanced a bill to dissolve the Knesset amid coalition divisions over early elections, with ultra-Orthodox parties pushing for a faster vote.

Netanyahu is reportedly pushing to delay elections amid coalition pressure, as ultra-Orthodox partners seek an early September vote. While elections must be held by October 27 under "Israeli" law, political negotiations continue over the exact timing within the legal window.