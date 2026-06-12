’Israeli’ Media: Multi-Front Strain Erodes Strategic Position

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation entity is facing multi-front strategic strain, with its deterrence significantly weakened, as "'Israel' Hayom" reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alignment with US President Donald Trump has limited military flexibility while northern settlers bear the impact.

The newspaper acknowledged that what is being described as a “war achievement” is in fact nothing more than “strategic erosion", noting noted a prevailing sense of anxiety within the "Israeli" military leadership this week, driven by events that have “severely devoured” "Israel’s" deterrence capability.

On the Lebanese front, the "Israeli" newspaper revealed deep frustration within “Israeli” ranks regarding the current situation.

The report cited a “lack of purpose and horizon” alongside the military’s failure to deliver on its promises to eliminate Hezbollah and restore calm to the northern settlements.

Adding to this, the paper's military analyst Yoav Limor wrote: "Hezbollah fired in a calculated and measured manner at the start of the battle, while in 'Israel', they rushed to exploit the event to attack it, as they had hoped to do for months in order to weaken it and hinder its rehabilitation."

Describing the situation as a “perfect strategic trap,” "Israeli" commentator Yoav Limor argued that the plan ultimately backfired on "Israel", leaving it constrained in southern Lebanon while Hezbollah retained operational freedom.

The report attributed "Israel’s" difficulties to US-imposed restrictions, a lack of strategic gains, continued fighting, and near-daily military casualties.

In its analysis of the US-“Israeli” war on Iran, the paper rejected reports that Tehran had been “taught a harsh lesson,” arguing instead that developments on the ground point to a series of strategic gains for Iran.

It argued that Iran emerged with several strategic advantages, citing the survival of its political and military system despite facing what it described as the region’s strongest military powers.

It also pointed to the failure to break Iran’s grip on enriched uranium or force open the Strait of Hormuz, while noting that Washington now appears more eager for an agreement.

The analysis further highlighted Iran’s continued regional influence and argued that global perceptions increasingly favor Tehran over “Israel.”

The report described this as “Iranian resolve” that Washington has failed to recognize, arguing that the US was unable to achieve its objectives against Tehran.

It also warned that repeated war against Iran will not bring lasting security, while criticizing Netanyahu’s alignment with Trump as weakening "Israeli" deterrence and strategic independence.

The report concluded that multiple fronts are now unified against “Israel,” with deterrence weakening vis-à-vis Iran, Hezbollah, and Ansarullah. It also described the "Israeli" military and society as increasingly strained, warning that “’Israel’ is weakening” and that its adversaries are taking notice.