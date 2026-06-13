US Official: Lebanon Part of Iran Deal

By Staff, Agencies

A proposed United States-Iran agreement to end the war in West Asia would also apply to Lebanon, a senior US official said on Friday.

“It includes Lebanon, it includes Iran, it includes the Gulf Coast countries, and includes 'Israel',” the senior administration official told AFP reporters during a call.

Earlier today, Lebanese MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed that any future agreement between Iran and the US will have a direct impact on Lebanon, regardless of whether the Lebanese government accepts it.

Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will insist on including the Lebanese file in any agreement, describing this as an element of support and strength for Lebanon in the face of "Israeli" aggression.

"The agreement, if reached, will reflect on Lebanon whether the government accepts it or not," Fadlallah said, because the US will not wait for the Lebanese government but will instead deal with it according to its interests and while making use of some of its members.

He added that the Resistance has full trust in Iran, which has confronted "Israeli" aggression, affirming that including the Lebanese file in the agreement does not mean Tehran will replace the state; rather, it will stand as a call for the state to benefit from the emerging political track, while continuing to address files related to the country.

Hezbollah's MP pointed out that the priority is to confront Israeli aggression, without closing political doors to solutions that could emerge from indirect negotiations, supported by the track taking shape in the Islamabad negotiations.

He considered that this track "represents a source of strength for Lebanon, but some in the government do not want to benefit from it; rather, they seek to obstruct any potential benefit," adding that the track will continue with them or without them, while calling on them to benefit from it before it is too late.

Regarding the confrontation with the occupation, Fadlallah stressed that Lebanon is facing an aggressive, existential war targeting the country, especially the South, affirming that "the plausible option is to continue confronting, resisting, and remaining steadfast, no matter the pain, sacrifices, and costs."

He explained that the political options presented to Lebanon stipulate "complete surrender and submission to the enemy," warning that the cost of surrender exceeds the cost of resistance, as it would lead to the loss of the South, the continued presence of the occupation on Lebanese land, and handing over the country's security to it.

"Whoever among the Lebanese authorities wants to surrender, let them go alone," Fadlallah said, affirming that they will not be able to drag the country into this option and that "surrender is nowhere in the Resistance's dictionary."