Warning Shot Fired in Hormuz, US Claims Drone Downing

By Staff, Agencies

An explosion in southern Iran was caused by warning shots toward the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV IRIB said Friday, citing a local official.

The broadcaster said the reason for the warning shots was not immediately specified, but noted that they could be linked to vessels violating transit regulations in the strategic waterway.

It added that Iran has previously announced the closure of vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, including ships holding permits, following recent US strikes on Iranian territory.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, has been at the center of rising tensions in recent weeks amid military escalation and competing claims over maritime security and navigation rights.

In a separate development, US Central Command [CENTCOM] said American forces “downed” several Iranian drones that were targeting vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM wrote in a post on X, adding that the waterway “remains open for transit.”

The US statement did not provide further details on the number of drones intercepted.

On Friday, both the Iranian armed forces and CENTCOM reported confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz, as the United States continues to attempt to override the established maritime regime in the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, Iran stressed its control over the strait, stating that passage through it can only occur under its jurisdiction.

The incidents come amid negotiations and ceasefire-related discussions involving Iran, the United States, and regional actors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has recently stated that a memorandum of understanding under negotiation would “declare an end to the war, including in Lebanon,” while stressing that no final agreement has yet been signed and that key issues remain unresolved.

He said negotiations are proceeding in two phases, with the nuclear file deferred to a final agreement, and warned that US demands at this stage were “entirely unacceptable.”

Araghchi also reiterated that Iran would not proceed to a second phase if initial understandings are not implemented.

Araghchi has previously outlined Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it falls under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman and is not an international waterway.

He said the future administration of the strait would involve new mechanisms, including service fees for maritime passage, and that no party would be allowed to infringe on Iranian and Omani sovereignty.

The developments come as discussions continue over sanctions relief, frozen assets, and reconstruction frameworks reportedly linked to the broader Iran-US understanding under negotiation, alongside competing claims regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation.