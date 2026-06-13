Lebanon, ’Israel’ To Resume Talks in US for Fifth Round

By Staff, Agencies

The fifth round of talks between Lebanese and "Israeli" officials will begin in Washington on June 22, according to a Lebanese official source, calling the discussions especially important for addressing unresolved issues over the "Israeli" occupation's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

According to the source, the Lebanese delegation will include military officials due to the importance of the talks and their focus on determining the framework for "Israeli" withdrawal through what were described as "pilot zones."

The source explained that these pilot zones would involve a gradual "Israeli" withdrawal from designated locations, carried out in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army and the implementation of a state plan aimed at restricting weapons to official authorities.

The upcoming round will be about practical mechanisms for implementing withdrawal arrangements on the ground and assessing security measures linked to the expansion of Lebanese army deployment.

In a similar vein, Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Fayyad announced earlier, that any ceasefire arrangement for southern Lebanon must include the Resistance, warning that excluding it would undermine any agreement.

He further stressed that Lebanon should view the Resistance as a national asset and urged dialogue to preserve internal stability.

Fayyad said regional developments, particularly Iran’s involvement in supporting the Resistance and Beirut’s Southern Suburb, showed shifting regional dynamics and limits to US influence. He argued that Washington’s remaining option is to reach an agreement with Tehran.

On Lebanon’s internal situation, Fayyad criticized the government’s approach, warning that current policies risk deepening divisions and pushing the country toward internal confrontation.

He noted that the state should use all sources of national strength rather than sideline the Resistance.

Fayyad also rejected claims that the Resistance’s popular base has weakened, saying supporters remain committed despite the costs of the war, adding that the Resistance maintains significant capabilities and is prepared to continue confronting the "Israeli" enemy.

Regarding regional relations, Fayyad said Hezbollah received assurances from Turkey that Syria does not intend to act against the Resistance, while noting shared concerns among Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia over "Israel’s" regional expansion.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire have intensified since April 17, with Lebanon’s Health Ministry reporting over 3,500 martyrs since the escalation began on March 2, 2026.

On Thursday, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across Bekaa and southern Lebanon, targeting several villages in multiple raids and drone strikes despite the ceasefire.