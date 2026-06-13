Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room announced that its fighters confronted and repelled an attempted “Israeli” advance toward the outskirts of Majdalzoun in southern Lebanon, as several armored vehicles, including Merkava tanks, were destroyed during the clashes.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries, and after closely monitoring an “Israeli” force consisting of 12 armored vehicles that began moving on the night of Thursday, June 11, 2026, from the village of Shamaa toward the Rajmine-Tayr Harfa junction and then into the Wadi Hassan area, advancing toward the outskirts of Majdalzoun under heavy fire support and phosphorus shelling, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the force with repeated barrages of rockets, forcing it to retreat. At the same time, the mujahideen struck concentrations of enemy troops and vehicles in the village of Shamaa with barrages of rockets and artillery shells. They also targeted two Merkava tanks with guided missiles inside the village, destroying both.

During the early hours of Friday, June 12, 2026, the “Israeli” force attempted a second advance toward the outskirts of Majdalzoun. Our fighters ambushed the force and engaged its personnel with light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions. Two additional Merkava tanks were destroyed during the confrontation.

The Resistance artillery units then launched successive rocket and artillery strikes against the advancing force, compelling it to withdraw in the direction of Tayr Harfa.

As the force was retreating from Wadi Hassan toward Tayr Harfa, our fighters detonated an explosive device against a military vehicle, scoring a direct hit and destroying it.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}