Empire in Retreat: Washington’s Coercive Order Collapses as Tehran Dictates the Terms of Regional Power

By Mohamad Hammoud

The abrupt cancellation of American military strikes against Iran marks a turning point in Western Asia, laying bare the limits of Washington’s power. According to CNN’s reporting from “Israeli” sources, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu learned of an imminent Memorandum of Understanding only after President Donald Trump publicly announced it, blindsiding him in the middle of a meeting. Tel Aviv’s exclusion from the negotiations was no accident. It reflected a deliberate White House strategy to keep its primary proxy from sabotaging a diplomatic outcome that Washington increasingly viewed as unavoidable.

Behind the scenes, fears of a wider regional confrontation were mounting. American officials recognized that further escalation risked destabilizing critical energy corridors, damaging allied infrastructure across the Gulf, and triggering economic consequences the United States could no longer absorb. More importantly, Washington had reached an uncomfortable conclusion: it no longer possessed a viable military path to compel Iran to submit to its demands. By sidelining “Israel” and advancing negotiations in secret, the White House effectively acknowledged that coercion had reached its limits and that the United States was willing to leave its proxy exposed in order to protect its own strategic interests.

Tehran’s Clear Victory

The new framework leaves little doubt: Iran emerges the clear victor, and Western economic warfare lies in tatters. According to the Soufan Center, the agreement includes unfreezing twenty-five billion dollars in Iranian assets and suspending secondary oil sanctions, a windfall that signals the collapse of Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign. While Western media may frame the outcome as compromise, the reality is starker: Tehran walks away with major financial gains without ceding ground on its defensive infrastructure. The United States proved unable to absorb the economic strain after disruptions in the Strait of Hormone drove global energy prices sharply higher, forcing European and Asian markets to scramble to adjust. This left Washington little choice but to abandon confrontation and accept a new balance of power—set not in D.C., but in Tehran.

Domestically Driven Surrender

Yet this dramatic change in direction cannot be understood apart from the undercurrent of domestic fragility. As The Guardian highlighted, American gas prices soared above four dollars a gallon while inflation hit a three-year high, fueling public anger. With midterm elections looming, Republicans faced growing electoral risk if energy costs continued climbing. Fox News reported falling approval ratings for Trump, reflecting a public weary of economic pain and quick to assign blame. All of this forced the administration to prioritize stability at home over confrontation abroad, quietly yielding to Tehran’s terms. Compounding these pressures, rising consumer debt and tightening credit left policymakers with few remaining options.

The Mirage of Coercion

This policy shift lays bare the limits of Western coercive diplomacy when faced with a determined adversary. Axios noted that the White House ultimately accepted terms closely mirroring Iranian proposals, a concession driven by harsh military realities. Iranian forces made their capabilities unmistakably clear, downing American hardware and targeting US installations across the region, and each strike forced Washington to reconsider the costs of escalation. Once the Pentagon confronted the true price of enforcing a blockade, threats from Washington quickly lost their potency. As a result, the balance of power in Western Asia is no longer dictated from afar but is now forged through regional deterrence.

Isolation in Tel Aviv

For Tel Aviv, this realignment amounts to more than a diplomatic setback; it represents strategic isolation. Yedioth Ahronoth observed that “Israel” was excluded from the final drafting, even as it pressed for continued escalation against the Axis of Resistance. By choosing to engage a broader regional coalition, Trump effectively dissolved “Israel’s” long-standing veto over US policy, a move that signals how economic imperatives now outweigh proxy loyalties. Stripped of its usual guarantees, the occupation entity is forced to navigate a reordered regional hierarchy in which its leverage has sharply diminished. Inside “Israel,” domestic political factions now grapple with mounting pressure as fading strategic assurances from Washington fuel uncertainty about the nation’s long-term deterrence credibility and regional alignment.

A New Regional Era

The upcoming signing ceremony in Europe will formalize a new balance of power. As Fars News Agency notes, Washington’s concessions mark the end of unipolar dominance and the rise of a security order anchored in deterrence. With Iran now central, the accord sets a precedent against future Western intervention and signals a shift toward regional autonomy.