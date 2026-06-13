Musk Reaches Trillionaire Status as SpaceX Tops $2T

By Staff, Agencies

SpaceX made history Friday with the largest stock market debut on record, as investors pushed the aerospace and tech giant’s valuation past $2 trillion on its first day of trading.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq at $150 per share, significantly above its pre-opening price of $135. Strong investor demand quickly pushed the stock higher, reaching an intraday peak of $176 before closing at $160.

The closing price represented a gain of more than 19% from the opening level and left SpaceX valued at approximately $2.1 trillion, making it one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world.

Addressing employees before trading began, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reflected on the company's rise from a startup operation in California to a dominant force in the aerospace industry.

"It is certainly hard to believe that a little company that started in a warehouse in El Segundo is now going public with the largest IPO ever," Musk said.

He reiterated the company's long-term goal of making humanity "multiplanetary" and expanding human presence beyond Earth.

The unprecedented valuation surges propelled Musk to another historic milestone.

According to Forbes estimates cited in the report, Musk's net worth reached roughly $1.1 trillion by the end of trading, making him the first individual in history to cross the trillion-dollar threshold.

Much of that wealth stems from his controlling stake in SpaceX, while his holdings in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla remain worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The milestone comes amid a broader surge in valuations across sectors linked to artificial intelligence, space technology, and digital infrastructure, industries increasingly attracting massive flows of investment capital.

SpaceX's public offering arrives during what analysts expect to be a landmark year for artificial intelligence companies seeking public listings.

The company has expanded beyond launch services and satellite communications, incorporating Musk's artificial intelligence venture xAI into its broader corporate structure.

Investors have increasingly viewed AI-related firms as key beneficiaries of a new technological cycle, helping fuel soaring valuations across the sector.

Reports indicate that investor demand for SpaceX shares was several times greater than the amount offered, underscoring the intensity of market enthusiasm surrounding AI-linked assets.

The public listings anticipated from OpenAI and Anthropic later this year are also expected to test investor appetite for companies operating at the center of the AI boom.

Despite the record valuation, questions remain regarding the company's financial fundamentals.

SpaceX reported revenue of $18.7 billion last year but recorded an operating loss of $4.3 billion. The figures have prompted concerns among some analysts about whether current market valuations accurately reflect underlying business performance.

The IPO itself departed from conventional practice. Rather than offering investors a pricing range, SpaceX presented a fixed share price before trading began, a move that placed greater emphasis on investor confidence than traditional price discovery mechanisms.

Critics have also pointed to Musk's dominant control over the company. He reportedly commands approximately 85% of voting shares, raising questions about corporate governance and accountability.

Meanwhile, the rapid inclusion of SpaceX shares into major investment funds could expose retirement accounts and pension savings to fluctuations in the company's stock performance.