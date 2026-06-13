“Israeli” MoH: Casualties in Northern Front Top 1,261 Amid Lebanon War

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Health Ministry [MoH] said Friday it updated hospital casualty figures, reporting 10 new admissions and bringing the total number of casualties since the war on Iran began on February 28 to 9,162.

The figures also showed that hospitals have recorded a total of 1,261 casualties from the northern front alone following the ceasefire with Iran, with the injuries distributed across various medical centers.

In addition, the ministry reported that 843 casualties have been registered in "Israeli" hospitals from the northern front since the ceasefire with Lebanon took effect.

The latest figures came as the daily casualty toll continues to rise amid ongoing operations carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah against "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine.

The operations are being conducted in response to continued "Israeli" occupation of Lebanese territory, "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon, and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier this week, "Israeli" Channel 12 described the military and field situation of the IOF in southern Lebanon and along the northern border as "extremely concerning."

The broadcaster reported that the IOF was already suffering significant losses and noted that the previous week had been among the deadliest since the ceasefire came into effect.

On June 8, "Israeli" health authorities reported 77 casualties in a single day, as Iran responded to an "Israeli" attack on Beirut's southern suburbs by targeting multiple airbases and the Resistance targeted "Israeli" ammunition carriers in Yohmor al-Shaqif.

Notably, Hezbollah's FPV drones have proven highly-effective on the battlefield, scoring daily hits against the IOF troops and assets.