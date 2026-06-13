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’Heron’ UAV: ’Israel’s’ Long-Endurance Surveillance Drone

’Heron’ UAV: ’Israel’s’ Long-Endurance Surveillance Drone
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

The "Heron" UAV is a medium-altitude long-endurance drone developed by "Israel" Aerospace Industries for military reconnaissance and surveillance operations.

With a wingspan of 16.6 meters and an endurance exceeding 45 hours, the "Heron" can operate at altitudes of up to 35,000 feet while carrying advanced electro-optical, thermal, radar, and communications systems. It is designed for continuous intelligence gathering, real-time data transmission, and long-range monitoring of land and maritime areas.

’Heron’ UAV: ’Israel’s’ Long-Endurance Surveillance Drone

Israel Iran Lebanon zionist entity intelligence reconnaissance war on lebanon Hezbollah heron drone SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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