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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, June 12, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, June 12, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 12, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted from 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026, until 12:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Shamaa with successive barrages of rockets and artillery shells.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle in the village of Tayr Harfa with an Ababil offensive drone.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a building in the village of Shamaa with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 10:45 a.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the skies of the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m., the newly established Blat position with a rocket barrage.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qaouzah with a barrage of rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 4:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 a.m., the newly established “Israeli” army artillery site on Hamamas Hill, south of the village of Khiyam, with an offensive drone.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 a.m., the newly established “Israeli” army artillery site in Sarda Farm in southern Lebanon with an offensive drone.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army vehicles in the vicinity of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with artillery shells.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle on Hamamas Hill, south of the village of Khiyam, with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  12. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Merkava tank on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  13. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:25 p.m., a second “Israeli” army Merkava tank on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  14. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 p.m., a site occupied by “Israeli” troops inside a hotel in the city of Naqoura with an offensive drone.
  15. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., “Israeli” army technical equipment at the Jal Al-Deir Site opposite the village of Aitaroun with two offensive drones.
  16. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a position occupied by “Israeli” troops inside a hotel in the city of Naqoura with two offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 13-06-2026 Hour: 03:13 Beirut Timing

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