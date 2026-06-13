Southern Lebanon: Healthcare Under ’Israeli’ Fire

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Healthcare services in southern Lebanon have faced severe disruption amid "Israeli" aggression, with heavy losses among medical staff and emergency infrastructure.

According to reported figures, 5 doctors and 123 ambulance and emergency responders were martyred, while 140 doctors and nurses and 238 responders were injured. The "Israeli" occupation strikes also led to the closure of 3 hospitals, damage to 17 others, and the destruction of 36 emergency medical centers and 163 ambulances, severely limiting emergency response capacity in the region.