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Southern Lebanon: Healthcare Under ’Israeli’ Fire

Southern Lebanon: Healthcare Under ’Israeli’ Fire
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Healthcare services in southern Lebanon have faced severe disruption amid "Israeli" aggression, with heavy losses among medical staff and emergency infrastructure.

According to reported figures, 5 doctors and 123 ambulance and emergency responders were martyred, while 140 doctors and nurses and 238 responders were injured. The "Israeli" occupation strikes also led to the closure of 3 hospitals, damage to 17 others, and the destruction of 36 emergency medical centers and 163 ambulances, severely limiting emergency response capacity in the region.

Southern Lebanon: Healthcare Under ’Israeli’ Fire

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 13-06-2026 Hour: 03:13 Beirut Timing

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