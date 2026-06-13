Iran Announces Funeral and Burial Arrangements for Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

The Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has announced the schedule for the farewell, funeral and burial ceremonies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to an official statement, farewell ceremonies for the body of Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei will be held at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5, corresponding to the 19th and 20th of Muharram.

A funeral procession is scheduled to take place in Tehran on July 6, followed by a second procession in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

The final funeral ceremony will be held in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9, coinciding with the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad [AS]. Martyr Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS], according to the statement.

Organizers called on "all noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran" to participate in the ceremonies and bid farewell to the martyred Leader.

The statement also expressed gratitude to government institutions and popular organizations for their extensive preparations, emphasizing that the central role in organizing and commemorating the occasion belongs to the Iranian people themselves, whom it described as “the true owners of the mourning.” Organizers said they expect an unprecedented display of public participation during the ceremonies.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Martyr Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated by the United States and the “Israeli” entity during an attack on his residence in Tehran on February 28, amid the war launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran that also claimed the lives of several senior military commanders.

Days later, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the son of Martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.