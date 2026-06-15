Pakistan PM: Iran-US Reach Peace Deal After Intensive Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with a formal signing ceremony expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

In a statement released on Monday, Sharif said that under the agreement, both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

He thanked the United States, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for their roles in the mediation effort.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” Sharif said in the statement, which he also posted on X.

Iran had not yet confirmed the finalization of the deal at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also claimed that " the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete."

“I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote.

However, Iranian officials have not yet confirmed the claim.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said earlier that no final agreement has been reached and that Iran’s negotiating team has no plans to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the coming days.

He added that “the possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out.”

The announcement came after weeks of intensified violations that have tested a fragile ceasefire in place since April.