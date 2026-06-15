Iran’s Top Military Command: People’s Will Imposed on Enemies

By Staff, Agencies

The central command center of the Iranian armed forces hailed the fact that the will of the Iranian nation has been successfully imposed on the enemies.

In a statement issued early on Monday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters hailed the resilient people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their glorious victory.

It also commended those serving in the armed forces, as well as the resistance front, for their "unwavering determination" throughout the more than 100 days of war.

"With the grace of Almighty God and under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian people and their fighters have proven that the wretched American and Zionist enemies have no choice but to accept defeat and surrender," it stated.

The top military command center further emphasized that the "divine and steel-like will" of the Iranian nation now stands as an "unbreakable barrier" against all forms of aggression, demonstrating that the path of resistance remains the only path to victory.

The statement came shortly after Iran's foreign ministry announced that the memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States had been finalized and would be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

In remarks carried by local media in the early hours of Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that the text of the Islamabad MoU has been finalized.

"The official signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding will take place on Friday in Switzerland," he said.

"Starting tonight, the US naval blockade against Iran will be terminated," Gharibabadi added, declaring "the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on various fronts, including Lebanon."

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country had been mediating the talks, announced that a "peace deal" between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran had been reached after "intensive negotiations."

Sharif stated that under the agreement, both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.