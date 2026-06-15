By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, June 13, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and based on the legitimate right to resist occupation and liberate the land, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army “Yagi” military vehicle near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera vehicle at Al-Salaa’ Hill in the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles west of the newly established Balat Site with a swarm of Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southwestern outskirts of the town of Majdalzoun with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., an “Israeli” enemy army military bulldozer in the vicinity of the village of Majdalzoun with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Tebnit with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:20 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army site in the village of Maroun Al-Ras with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., an “Israeli” enemy army Humvee vehicle on Hamamas Hill south of the village of Khiyam with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., an “Israeli” enemy army command center in the vicinity of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in Jdeidet Marjayoun–Meiss Al-Jabal with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 6:35 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:45 p.m., an “Israeli” enemy army Nemmera vehicle on Hamamas Hill south of the village of Khiyam with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a building in the village of Khiyam with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and after monitoring an “Israeli” enemy infantry force that attempted to infiltrate after midnight yesterday under heavy fire and smoke cover that lasted for hours via the Arnon–Zaffaata road toward the Al-Maabar area on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Tebnit, the Islamic Resistance fighters lured it into a pre-prepared kill zone where explosive devices were detonated and they engaged it with medium-range weapons. The Resistance’s artillery then carried out concentrated fire on the ambush area, forcing the enemy to withdraw. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” army artillery site in the village of Odaisseh with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a concentration of “Israeli” enemy army vehicles on the southern outskirts of the town of Majdalzoun with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” enemy army vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and after monitoring an “Israeli” force that infiltrated into the town of Majdalzoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed it at 6:00 p.m., and engaged its members with light and medium weapons and rocket artillery until 8:00 p.m., during which several accompanying vehicles were destroyed and fires continued to burn in them up to the time of this statement’s release. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” enemy army vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Majdalzoun for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Tebnit with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Majdalzoun with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}